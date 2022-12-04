Linden Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Linden Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,055 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 609,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

