Linden Advisors LP Sells 701,664 Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)

Linden Advisors LP reduced its stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,664 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Stock Up 0.1 %

DMYS stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

