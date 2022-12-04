Linear Hits Market Cap of $64.50 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $64.50 million and $574,868.91 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

