Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $162,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

