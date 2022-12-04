Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $462,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 45,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

