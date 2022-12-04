Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

