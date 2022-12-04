Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $337.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.