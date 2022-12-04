Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $300,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

