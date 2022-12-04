Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer by 32.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

