Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 535 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in American Express by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in American Express by 63.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.68. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

