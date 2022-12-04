Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $185.04 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $185.04 million and $639,292.79 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00006084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 179,373,481 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

