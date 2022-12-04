Litecoin Cash Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $117.12 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,654,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,604,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00269028 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $304.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
