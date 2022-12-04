Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and $333.75 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $76.97 or 0.00450205 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022220 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001283 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018671 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,757,944 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.