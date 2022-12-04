Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.42

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.42 and traded as low as C$33.20. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$34.08, with a volume of 419,219 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.63.

The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.43.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

