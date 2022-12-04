Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LIXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.65.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lixte Biotechnology

In other news, Director Rene Bernards acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,809 shares of company stock worth $34,161. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

About Lixte Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.