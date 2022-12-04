Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Lixte Biotechnology Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of LIXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.65.
Insider Transactions at Lixte Biotechnology
In other news, Director Rene Bernards acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,809 shares of company stock worth $34,161. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lixte Biotechnology
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT)
