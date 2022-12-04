London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Bruker were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 71.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 32.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

BRKR stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

