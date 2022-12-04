London Co. of Virginia Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NKE stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $173.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.