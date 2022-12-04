London Co. of Virginia Has $2.02 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

