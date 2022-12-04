London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in PACCAR by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 39,481 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in PACCAR by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PACCAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.