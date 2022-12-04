London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $3,541,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 246,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 139,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

