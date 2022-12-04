London Co. of Virginia Reduces Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,347 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in MBIA were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

MBIA Price Performance

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.