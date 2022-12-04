London Co. of Virginia Sells 5,654 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.40% of LivaNova worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,021,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $55.69 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

