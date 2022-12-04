London Co. of Virginia Sells 63,829 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,829 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.50% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $28,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

REYN opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.