London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.51% of Qualys worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

