Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,227.12 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

