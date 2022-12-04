Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

LUGDF stock opened at 10.36 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of 6.07 and a 12-month high of 10.39.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.