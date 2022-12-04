LUXO 1-Day Volume Tops $514.76 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and $514.76 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

