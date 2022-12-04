Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 21.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 34.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $234.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $177.74 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.