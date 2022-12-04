Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,210 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 620,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.