Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

