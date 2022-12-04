Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.78 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

