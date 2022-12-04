Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Grifols by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Grifols by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 212,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 34.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.30 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.49) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

About Grifols

Grifols stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

