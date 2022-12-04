Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 17.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 81.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 171.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $97.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

