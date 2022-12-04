Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $74.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

