Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GVI opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13.

