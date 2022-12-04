Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $77.86 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $125.75. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

