Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 81,048 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.65% of onsemi worth $141,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Mizuho reduced their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

