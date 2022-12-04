Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 100,753 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,753 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ashland were worth $168,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ashland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ashland by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ashland by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Ashland by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ashland by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.