Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,176,159 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,159 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.93% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $186,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.