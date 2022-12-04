Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 596,753 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,753 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.82% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $216,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,663,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $13,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 709.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 189,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 876,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,533,000 after buying an additional 167,513 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.