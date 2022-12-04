Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 796,444 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,442,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $157,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

