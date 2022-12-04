Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $133.32 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $133,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

