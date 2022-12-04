Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.32% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $182,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $144.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.83 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

