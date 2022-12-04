Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 223,598 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.05% of Atmos Energy worth $164,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,395,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 416.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

