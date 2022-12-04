Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 824,594 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,007,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.25% of Graphic Packaging worth $205,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE GPK opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

