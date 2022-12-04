Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

MA stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,895. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

