McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of McKesson worth $201,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $386.85 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $217.03 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.54 and its 200-day moving average is $348.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

