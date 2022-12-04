Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.25. 415,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,300. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

