Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Buys 25,780 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSSC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 211,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $979.49 million, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.13. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

