Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 12.2% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $54,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $45.94. 1,990,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.